Rise & Shine Car Show Draws Car Enthusiasts, Spectators

KENNEWICK, WA-
On Saturday, The Rise & Shine Car Show drew both car enthusiasts and spectators alike.
You'll see pretty much any car you can imagine at the rise and shine car show--classic older cars, new ones, and even original designs.
John Patterson is a "hot rodder" and has been at it for the last thirty years.
"We all have something in common. We have different tastes but we have the same common interest, which is automobiles," said Patterson.
The car show was put on by God's New Generation Church. Bringing people together to look at cars, watch performances, and win prizes.
Johanna Torres is a member of God's New Generation Church.
"Serving people. And just letting them know we are here to serve them in prayer in love, in acceptance, it's just amazing what we are able to be out here doing," said Torres.
The church's website says they collected donations at the event to get families school supplies they may need for the upcoming school year.
Patterson says that's what it's all about-- sharing a love of cars and helping others.
"It does bring people out, they like to see cars. But then hopefully they also learn about the charitable events the community is doing to try and improve the lives of some," said Patterson.
It's also a chance for car enthusiasts to showcase their creativity. For example, Andrew Ellegard showcased a trike he created using a motorcycle, a tractor, and his original designs.
"I like to see the expressions on people's faces because it's so unusual," said Ellegard.
Ellegard has had this vision since he was 12. He started the design work in 2013, welding in 2016, and got it on the road this spring.
"It's been a culmination of many years, many mistakes, and a lot of fun," said Ellegard.