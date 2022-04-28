TRI-CITIES, WASH. -Recently, community members have reached out, asking if there's an increase in violent crimes.
I reached out to Tri-Cities law enforcement departments to see if there has been an increase, in the recent months.
There's been a 61% increase in the number of violent crimes according to Officer Roman Trujillo with Kennewick Police Department.
He says the Kennewick Police Department has seen 142 violent crimes during the first quarter of the year. Last year, that number was 88.
The increase in violent crimes has left community members being extra cautious like installing security cameras.
"Our car got broken into like the first week that we lived here. So we had to do an increase of putting cameras up and home security and whatnot," says Brett Milam, "and then I've noticed a lot of shooting in the last few months."
His family moved into the neighborhood about a year ago and already feeling they need to take precautions.
He tells me the increase in crime means they play with their kids in the backyard more than in the front.
Another Kennewick neighbor says she has seen an increase in crime since she first moved to Kennewick about 10 years ago.
Recently, she was up late watching a movie when she realized police officers were in her backyard searching for a suspect on the run.
"Because our fences are a certain height through the back, it makes our area popular to fence jump when you're running away from the police," said Patricia J. Bell, "I was up late watching a movie one night and I see all these lights come flashing. Well, five police officers were in my backyard with a dog."
She tells me she usually takes a morning walk, but the morning of the shooting at yokes, she'd decided not to; decision she's now grateful for.
Both Patricia and Brett say they try to talk to other neighbors in their communities about incidents to help keep each other safe.
If you see a crime, you're encourage to call 911 or contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
