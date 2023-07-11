SEATTLE, Wash.- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) is reminding residents that the risk of shellfish poisoning is higher during the summer months when toxic algae is blooming.
People can become sick after eating shellfish that have fed on toxic algae blooms. According to WAPC toxins collect in the tissue of shellfish after they eat toxic algae.
Before harvesting shellfish it's important to check for unsafe toxin levels. The Department of Health publishes a shellfish safety map online.
If you suspect shellfish poisoning after consuming shellfish please contact the WAPC at 1-800-222-1222.
Poisoning from contaminated shellfish:
- Diarrhetic shellfish poisoning (DSP): Symptoms include profuse diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
- Amnesic shellfish poisoning (ASP): Symptoms begin with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea; severe cases progress to confusion, headache, and short-term memory loss.
- Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP): Symptoms include numbness and tingling of the face and extremities, dizziness, muscle weakness, and difficulty with vision or balance. If enough toxin is eaten, the muscles used for breathing can become paralyzed, which can be fatal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.