KENNEWICK, Wa.-
Ahead of the Water Follies this weekend, the Benton Franklin Health District would like to make it very clear that there is currently no toxic algae in the Columbia River.
The Health Department has been conducting routine tests on key sites along the river a couple times a month. So far those tests have been negative and there is currently no threat to the public.
More information is available on the Benton Franklin Health District's testing site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.