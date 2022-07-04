KENNEWICK, Wash. - The River of Fire Festival at the Columbia River Park is full of festivities for people to celebrate Independence Day from 2-10 p.m., including a Kid Zone, food trucks, a beer garden and a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
But before festivities began, word spread of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois. NBC Right Now reporter Cristian Garza asked Kennewick Police Department Sergeant Chris Littrell what safety measures were in place to keep families safe and worry-free at local events.
Littrell said both KPD and the Benton County Sheriff's Office have officers tasked to the event specifically, on top of regular patrol shifts. He estimated 10-12 officers were stationed to the event only.
"The majority of the time what we're responding to honestly, is lost parents or lost kids," said Littrell. "But we're also here for any other type of threat of violence that could happen, so that we can respond to it in a quick way. And then we also have all the normal city resources that would also respond to us to assist the officers and deputies that are just out here in the park."
