KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - If you grew up in Central or Eastern Washington, floating the river during the summer is a must. With the excessive heat wave coming this week, many people might want to cool off in our local rivers, but if you do plan on floating sometime soon, you have to make sure you're being safe.
Deputy Fire Chief Rich Elliott from Kittitas County Fire and Rescue told me rivers can be extremely unpredictable and you never can predict what kind of conditions could be just around the river bend.
"We're just asking people to avoid getting into trouble in the first place," said Deputy Fire Chief Elliot.
That's why Kittitas County Fire and Rescue has been trying to spread awareness of the dangers if you decide to float the river.
"We're all going to be on floats and rafts and we plan on you know tying us up," said Bliss Gould, Yakima River Floater. "Tying ourselves all together so we don't get lost."
Deputy Fire Chief Elliot told me a lot of the time, alcohol and dehydration have a lot to do with bad accidents on the river.
"We can't expect people not to drink some alcohol but don't drink to the point where you're under the influence," said Deputy Fire Chief Elliott.
Ninon Wheatley the owner of Rill Adventures and Raft Gear Rentals in Kittitas County told me being in business for over 20 years she has seen some bad accidents because of a lack of safety.
"We had one group that took a boat, actually to the Naches and they came around the corner and hit a log jam and had a very serious accident," she said. "Thankfully everybody survived but somebody was in the hospital about 7 days."
That's why both Wheatley and Deputy Fire Chief Elliot want to stress the importance of wearing life vests when on moving water.
"The jacket is like a seat belt in a car, the chances are you're not going to have an accident, right?" said Wheatley. "But if you have an accident, if you don't have your vest on or your seat belt in your car, you're more likely to get injured or... worse."
Kittitas County Fire and Rescue told me typically in the Kittitas Valley they have a few water rescues during the summer.
"We end up seeing 5 or 6 water-related rescues on a typical year and you know 2 to 4 drowning's a year is fairly common of us," said Deputy Fire Chief Elliott.
That's why you want to make sure you are wearing your life vest and wearing it properly.
Life Jacket Tips from IAFF Local 5134 Paramedics and EMT:
1. Find one you’ll actually wear. Choosing the right life jacket requires research. Your body type and swimming skills, along with the type of boating activity and environment, need to be considered.
2. Read the label and understand performance levels, warnings and intended use, and maintenance requirements and make sure it’s U.S. Coast Guard-approved.
3. Learn how to properly fit a life jacket. It needs to help keep your head above the water. It should fit snugly and comfortably enough to be worn at all times.
4. Maintain your device by drying it properly and keeping it clean. Regularly check for wear and tear and service inflatables (replace cartridges, etc.).
5. Know the laws. Federal and state laws, as well as local ordinances, may vary depending on the body of water and time of year.
If you don't know how to swim, do not go into the river.
"Being out there without a life vest on and not knowing how to swim," said Deputy Fire Chief Elliott. "You know in these conditions is a recipe for disaster."
