KENNEWICK, Wash.- Two River View High School students recently earned a gold medal at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National conference in Denver.
Sandra Rodriguez and Stefania Tlachi represented the Finley School District at the conference held July 2-6 and competed against 7,900 other students and educators in the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) events according to a press release from the district.
“The students' project and work over the past 9 months exemplifies their dedication, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others," said FCCLA Advisor Jennifer Ward.
Rodriguez and Tlachi earned their gold medal and placed in the top 10 in the National Programs in Action category-FACTS or Families Acting on Community Traffic Safety.
"Their accomplishment at the national level is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and unwavering passion," said Ward.
