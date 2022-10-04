TRI-CITIES, Wash. — RiverFest 2022 is a festival meant to showcase the benefits of the rivers and hydro system, according to the press release from the Pasco Chamber of Commerce. It will feature more than 90 exhibitors and vendors, including businesses, fish and wildlife organizations, ports and utilities and more. The festival will be Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lampson Pits at the Columbia Park in Kennewick.
Many of the exhibits are reportedly interactive, including a juvenile fish transportation for RiverFest attendees to investigate. You can also crawl inside FIN the Migrating Salmon, stop by a 30-foot fish-shaped theater, climb in the Wheat Play Box and watch a Tidewater Tug Boat Demonstration on the Columbia River.
The press release notes the Rolling River exhibit, a hands-on stream table that allows families to see how rivers work and experiment with the system. A walk-through River Maze offers information on salmon and dams from the Benton Conservation District.
Food vendors will be in attendance, like the Colville Fry Bread Food Truck and the Lamb Weston Fry Trailer. Musical guests will provide entertainment, including performances from the Colville Tribes. It is free to get into RiverFest 2022.
“RiverFest 2022 celebrates and raises awareness about the overall hydrosystem, and specifically the Snake River dams that are vital to our economy,” said Colin Hastings, event chairman and Pasco Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “This event will have many fun activities for kids and adults alike, all while showing support for our hydro system.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.