RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder.
Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special allegation, and second degree unlawful firearm possession for his involvement. He pleaded guilty to both charges in July 2022 after lengthy legal proceedings.
Rodriguez was sentenced by Judge David Petersen to 390 months in prison, followed by 36 months of community custody. He also owes $3,554 in fines. The sentencing hearing was held September 23, 2022, three days before the crime's two-year anniversary.
Gibson's family came to the hearing. His dad read a statement on behalf of the whole family, according to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office. The statement referred to the pain and suffering that the family has gone through and the impact Gibson's death had. It mentioned he left behind seven children.
Both the Gibson family and the Richland Police Department, who investigated the case, agreed to the sentence recommended by the state, according to the Prosecutor's Office. Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Julie Long and Deputy Prosecutor Brittnie Roehm worked the case.
Shortly after the shooting, Michael G. Cook was arrested for his involvement. He pleaded guilty to first degree criminal assistance and was sentenced to 54 months in prison in August 2021.
