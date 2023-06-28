HERMISTON, ORE.- Riverfront playground reopens following the massive Umatilla river flooding in 2019 and 2020.
According to Hermiston Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Artz, Riverfront playground construction was completed this week, concluding the FEMA-funded restoration project of the park.
The project has moved the parking lot and park to a central location that is out of the flood plain, the walking trail that connects to the nearby Oxbow Trail has also been restored.
The total cost of the project was $250,000, the majority of the funding coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Riverfront Park has been one of the city’s most popular recreational areas because of its view of the Umatilla River, open spaces for play, and 3/4-mile loop path that connects to the city’s walking trail system,” said Brandon Artz, Parks & Recreation Director. “We’re excited to reopen the playground to give families a place to enjoy time outdoors together.”
