News release from River's Edge High School:
On Monday River’s Edge High School science teacher Trevor Macduff participated in the launch of a picosatellite as part of an intercontinental balloon race organized across the west coast. The picosatellite was tethered to a 36” mylar balloon designed to attain an altitude of 45,000 feet and circumnavigate the globe.
The launch was filmed and live-streamed to share with students as part of current distance learning models. While aloft, the balloon will transmit data back for students to analyze the wind speeds, direction, and temperatures which students can access online. Students can access not only their data, but the data for all 4 balloons in this race to the East Coast. One model of the balloon’s entire pathway shows it traversing the Arctic Circle, passing over Scandinavia, and ending in Siberia. The next race will be in October 2020.