FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 10:08 p.m. According to a Facebook post made by Franklin County sheriff's Office, Road 170 is now open.
Crews will be working in the area for several hours.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
A damaged power pole has caused a road closure on Road 170 near Drummond Road.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office has posted to Facebook to notify residents of a road closure near Basin City.
The Power company has been called to fix the problem according to FCSO.
The road will remain closed until the power pole is removed from the roadway according to FCSO.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
