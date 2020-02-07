WALLA WALLA, WA - City of Walla Walla teams are posted at and evaluating bridges across Mill Creek and the condition of the Mill Creek channel within city limits.

Roosevelt Street is closed from Alder Street to Francis Avenue as a hole has appeared in the roadway just north of the bridge. Motorists are asked to use North Wilbur Avenue or South Division Street to cross the channel.

For reasons of public safety and caution, additional roads in city limits are currently closed:

Otis Street is closed from Cypress Street to Alder Street

Merriam Street is closed form Cypress Street to Alder Street

Sixth Avenue is closed from Cherry Street to Rose Street

Sumach Street is closed from Sixth Avenue to Fifth Avenue

City staff are coordinating with Walla Walla County crews on response to flooding in the area, notably at Old Milton Highway at Last Chance Road, and Old Milton Highway at Wallula Road.