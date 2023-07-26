Washington state officials have declared a drought emergency in a dozen counties because of early snowmelt, a lack of spring rain and low-flowing streams. Washington’s Department of Ecology said in a statement on Monday that portions of Benton, Clallam, Columbia, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Okanogan, Skagit, Snohomish, Walla Walla, Whatcom and Yakima counties are in a drought emergency. The rest of the state, including Seattle, is considered to be under a drought advisory. Ecology Director Laura Watson says the declaration will help to quickly deliver relief to those areas. May and June of this year in Washington ranked as the fourth warmest and 11th driest such period since 1895.