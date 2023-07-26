WALLA WALLA, Wash.- There will be several road closures in Walla Walla from now until further notice.
According to Walla Walla Public Works Department Locust Street from Catherine Street to Howard Street and Palouse Street from Chestnut Street to Juniper Street is now closed.
Detour routes will be in place. Only emergency vehicles are allowed.
If you have any questions, you can contact the Walla Walla Engineering Division at 509.527.4537.
