INTERSTATE 84 — I-84 is closed between Pendleton and La Grande due to extremely snowy road conditions and multiple disabled cars, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is in effect between Exit 216, seven miles south of Pendleton, and Exit 265, five miles east of La Grande.
ODOT reports that the Tollgate Highway is not a valid detour option, so it will stay closed to non-traffic. It advises people to avoid travel if possible, but if necessary, expect delays and extreme weather. Try to stay on the main highways and do not rely on your GPS. Check for updates online or by calling 511 or 800-977-6368 in Oregon, 503-588-2941 if outside of the state.
