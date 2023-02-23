INTERSTATE 84 —
UPDATE:
These routes have been reopened, according to ODOT.
FEBRUARY 23, 2023 6:11 p.m.
I-84 is closed between Pendleton and Ontario due to extremely snowy road conditions and multiple disabled cars and crashes, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is in effect headed east between Exit 216, seven miles south of Pendleton, and Exit 274 in Ontario.
ODOT reports that the Tollgate Highway and OR 245 are not valid detours options and will stay closed to non-traffic. It advises people to avoid travel if possible, but if necessary, expect delays and extreme weather. Try to stay on the main highways and do not rely on your GPS. Check for updates online or by calling 511 or 800-977-6368 in Oregon, 503-588-2941 if outside of the state.
