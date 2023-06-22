YAKIMA, Wash.- Lane structure and traffic signal modifications will impact drivers at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Tieton Drive.
According to the City of Yakima traffic will be down to one lane in each direction from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
The project will modify the lane of traffic so east/west traffic can travel straight through the intersection and make left or right turns at the same time, just as north/south operates now according to the City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.