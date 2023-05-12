RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police responded to a road rage incident that ended with an assault involving a knife around 10:55 p.m. on May 11.
According to the RPD the road rage incident started at Edison and SR240 and continued into Richland where the 61-year-old female victim got out of her car and confronted the other driver, a 24-year-old female.
The suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and cut the victim on the chin before driving off.
The victim followed the suspect into West Richland where West Richland PD Officers and BCSO Deputies detained her. According to the RPD she was then arrested on suspicion of assault.
