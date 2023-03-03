BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a road rage incident in Finley on March 2 in which the suspect reportedly showed a gun.
The victim of the road rage followed the suspect to a home and reported the incident according to the BCSO. Deputies and the KPD responded and contained the area. Benton County K9 Sable found the suspect hiding on the property.
According to the BCSO when the suspect failed to obey commands Sable apprehended them. The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail.
