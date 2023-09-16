KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Three Cle Elum teens were taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a power pole west of Roslyn on Sept. 15.
According to the Washington State Patrol, at around 9 p.m. the car was driving northbound on SR 903 at Horvatt Road when it crossed the center line and the southbound lane before hitting the power pole.
SR 903 at Horvatt Road was closed overnight but has since reopened.
The 18-year-old driver was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare, while the 16-year-old passenger and another teen whose age is unknown were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
WSP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
