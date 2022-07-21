Road work in Finley is causing damage to residents cars

FINLEY, Wash. -
Every seven years Benton County Roads Department chip seals county roads, prolonging their life.
Recently, one of our viewers notified us the loose gravel was causing extreme damage to their vehicles.
I reached out to the county for comment and was told, car owners who see damage on their cars can submit a claim to be reimbursed for any repairs.
Benton County Engineer, Douglas D'hondt tells me it may be cheaper for the county to reimburse than to pay a bigger sum of money for paved roads.
Paved roads need to be repaired every 20 years and it costs between $300,000and $1 mil. dollars per mile. Chip sealing only costs about $28,000 a mile.
When you factor in the costs to re seal every seven years and reimburse repairs, it's still not as expensive.
He tells me chip sealing means taking better care of the roads than just letting them deteriorate.
"By doing this every seven years, there's plenty of studies out there that support the notion that we can chip seal every seven years we can actually get an indefinite life out of our roads," says D'hondt.
He encourages anyone who has damages on their vehicles to contact the Benton County Public Works Office or submit a claim.
He mentions chip sealing will not cause any road closures and people should be keeping an eye on the signs posted for when there is road work.
You can submit a claim or call his office here.
