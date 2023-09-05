WALLA WALLA, According to a post made to X the social media platform formally known as X by the City of Walla Walla, Temporary traffic control signals will be used on Wellington Avenue.
The temporary lights will be in use through the end of September.
The traffic lights are intended to expedite the cookerly IRRP project on Wellington Avenue.
One lane of traffic will remain open during work hours.
Drivers should expect delays of up to several minutes.
Two lanes of traffic will be open at the end of each work day according to the city of Walla Walla
