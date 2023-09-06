PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco Government has announced a road maintenance alert.
Maintenance began September 6, 2023 and will last up to seven business days.
Crews will be performing chip sealing operations.
Areas that will be under construction are:
- West Richardson Road between Road 88 and Road 92.
- Road 92 between West Argent Road and West Court Street.
- Franklin Road between Road 88 and Road 92.
- Pooler Road between Road 88 and Road 92.
The roadwork will begin daily at 7:30 a.m. and end daily at 3:30 p.m.
The city of Pasco is asking that all residents move all parked vehicles off of the street during work hours.
According to the City of Pasco residents will be able to drive in and out of your street during operation.
For any questions or concerns about the project call Public Works Operations at (509) 545-3463.
