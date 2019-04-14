Pendleton, OR - Flooding is continuing to be monitored throughout Umatilla County.

An incident management team from the State Fire Marshall’s Office is onsite at the emergency.

Command will meet at 8:30 am, Monday morning, to reevaluate.

McKay Creek Elementary will remain open tomorrow. The Pendleton School District says they are closing monitoring the situation.

At this time there are no concerns regarding busing or traffic in and out of the McKay school area.

The main concern is for any students who walk home from school or walk home after getting off the bus.

Any parents who would like to pick up their kids early are free to do so..

as a reminder the pedestrian bridge at 44th street will be closed and no student should cut across the community park area to walk home.

Roads in Pendleton with access to residents only, include:

- McKay Creek Road (was opened up yesterday)

- Kirk Ext. (Struve Bridge) via SW 44th Route, the bridge is still closed to access.

- Southwest 41st Street

- Southwest 39th Street

- Southwest Perkins near Community Park