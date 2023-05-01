KENNEWICK, Wash.- A police standoff near the intersection of Union Street and 7th Avenue closed roads for an investigation into a weapons complaint.
Multiple police cars surrounded a home calling for the arrest of someone in the home. The Kennewick Police Department found the person was not in the home and the scene was cleared.
KPD Officer Jose Mata said officers were responding to a weapons complaint after a report of someone being threatened. Law enforcement is still investigating the situation and there is no threat to the public. Officers are looking for one suspect.
Roads are now open as the scene is clear and the investigation continues.
