KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-UPDATE. 1:50 p.m. September 11. The intersection of Kittitas Highway and Number 6 Rd is now reopened after a crash blocked it earlier in the day on Monday, September 11.
12:33 p.m.
A crash at Kittitas Highway and Number 6 road has closed both roads at the intersection.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office drivers in the area should find alternate routes or delay their travel plans if possible.
There is currently no estimated timetable for when the intersection will be reopened. The KCSO will provide updates via social media on the closure.
