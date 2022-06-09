FRANKLIN COUNTY -
Crews have begun roadwork in Franklin County that could cause traffic to be delayed.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to be aware of crack sealing on Glade North Rd. to Eltopia West Rd.
FCSO says work is also being done on State Route 170 from Ringold Rd. to Klamath Rd.
There is also crews working on Sagehill Rd. from Hollingsworth Rd. to Rangeview Rd.
The work is to fix cracks and seal the road where it is chipped.
FCSO says the work should be done in about a month, but plan for extra driving time if you're heading that way.
