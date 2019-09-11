YAKIMA, WA - Rob O'Neill, the navy seal who captured and ultimately helped with the death of Osama bin Laden was in Yakima to speak at the Capitol Theater.

Before going on stage O'Neill shared how he remembers what happened on September 11, 2001.

"We never want another 9/11, but we'd loved another 9/12, because that's when the country was together," said O'Neill.

That is how Rob O'Neill remembers the tragedy that happened 18 years ago.

"The first tower was hit I believe at, I think 8:43 a.m. and we saw it hit, and then we're kinda watching it and the reporters were saying, 'You know a small plane just hit the north tower,' and we're like, 'That's a big building, that's a huge hole,' and then we saw the second plane hit and we're like, 'Oh that's Al Qaeda, that's Osama bin Laden, we're at war now,'" said O'Neill.

Little did O'Neill know he would be the one to come face to face with bin Laden.

"I was in the back so I was, I had a front row seat to pretty much the most important mission in modern history so I got to watch cool guys do cool things. That's what I got out of it, and I had a brave guy go in front of me and because he went this way, I went that way and I shot a famous guy," said O'Neill.

Despite the tragedy that happened years ago there's one thing O'Neill says everyone should remember.

"It's important for everyone to remember that even though there's a small percentage of people that wish us ill the majority, every country, every religion is on the same team, so it's just important to come together in stuff like this," said O'Neill.