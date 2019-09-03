YAKIMA, WA - The first of the 2019-20 Yakima Town Hall series is starting off with speaker Rob O'Neill, who is best known as the Navy SEAL who shot and killed Osama bin Laden.
The event is on Wednesday, September 11th at 10 a.m. at The Capitol Theatre in Yakima.
To reserve your spot at the event, you can contact Bridget Russel, Yakima Town Hall, 206-228-5715, bridget.russel@gmail.com.
ABOUT Rob O’Neill
Rob O’Neill is one of the most highly-decorated combat veterans of our time and the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior. A former SEAL Team Six leader with the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, he deployed more than a dozen times and held combat leadership roles in more than 400 combat missions in four different theaters of war. He is currently a contributor to Fox News.
ABOUT YAKIMA TOWN HALL
In 1971, a visionary group of energetic, curious Yakima Valley women embarked on a mission to enrich our community by bringing nationally and internationally-recognized speakers from the literary, political, artistic, and business worlds to Yakima's historic "jewel box," the Capitol Theatre. Today, the 13-member, all-female board furthers that legacy. Town Hall board members work throughout the year, volunteering their time and talents to investigate, procure funding for, and contract each season's speakers. In addition, this group works together to master the more technical aspects of event planning: logistics, hospitality, marketing, publishing, accounting, data base, development, and community outreach. Yakima Town Hall is now celebrating its 47th season of "Give us an hour ... we'll bring you the world."
*Please arrive by 10 a.m. with your ID ready, and enter by the alley-side door to the theatre on the north side of the building (left). Press conference will begin at 10:15 a.m. sharp. Mr. O’Neill’s speech will begin immediately following the press conference, at 11 a.m. The Robertson Room is in the lower level of the theatre. ONLY THOSE WITH ID WILL BE ADMITTED.
WHAT: Press conference with Rob O’Neill