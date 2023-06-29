RICHLAND, Wash.- A suspect was arrested on suspicion of drug charges after breaking into Music Unlimited on June 28.
Richland Police responded to a burglary call at the music store on Jadwin around 8:15 p.m. Witnesses in the area reported that a male broke the front glass door and entered the store.
According to RPD the suspect was gone when they arrived on scene, but was identified by witnesses and arrested on suspicion of drug charges after being found with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
The investigation into what the suspect was doing in the store is ongoing, but nothing was stolen from inside the business according to the RPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.