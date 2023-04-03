YAKIMA, Wash.- A 44-year-old Yakima man is in custody after entering a store with a knife, assaulting a store clerk and stealing money from a business on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
The Yakima Police Department investigated store surveillance cameras and the business posted the suspect onto social media for tips from the public.
Information led YPD to a hotel where the suspect was taken into custody when officers found evidence of the robbery.
The female clerk suffered minor injuries to her neck.
YPD found the suspect within three hours of the report, and he has been booked for robbery in the first degree.
