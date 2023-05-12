KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) by the Kennewick Police Department and Washington State Patrol ended with the arrest of a robbery suspect.
The incident began with a stolen vehicle report involved in two separate robberies in Richland. The car was located by the Richland Police Department, driving the wrong way on the freeway. RPD ended their pursuit due to the danger to other drivers before the driver was found and fled from KPD and WSP.
The PIT maneuver ended the chase, and the driver was taken into custody. The male did not suffer any injuries in the pursuit but was taken to the hospital for DUI processing and severe impairment.
