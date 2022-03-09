Robinson Elementary back to normal after short lockout

PASCO, Wash -
Pasco School District placed the Robinson Elementary campus under lockout this afternoon. During a lockout, no visitors can enter and all doors to the school are locked. Operations inside remain the same.
According to Pasco Police, the lockout was in response to a domestic disturbance in the area. A report came in that a woman had run toward the school. There was no threat to anyone in the area; the lockout was placed as a precaution.
The woman has since been located and the lockout was lifted.
