Robinson Elementary back to normal after short lockout

PASCO, Wash - 

Pasco School District placed the Robinson Elementary campus under lockout this afternoon. During a lockout, no visitors can enter and all doors to the school are locked. Operations inside remain the same. 

According to Pasco Police, the lockout was in response to a domestic disturbance in the area. A report came in that a woman had run toward the school. There was no threat to anyone in the area; the lockout was placed as a precaution. 

The woman has since been located and the lockout was lifted. 