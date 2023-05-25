RICHLAND, Wash.- Kadlec will hold a demonstration of its latest robotic surgery technology at the hospital (888 Swift Blvd) on Thursday, May 25 at 12 p.m.
According to Kadlec generous community support helped bring the da Vinci robotic surgery technology equipment to the hospital. The new robotic technology will assist surgeons and benefit patients.
A surgeon will speak about the technology and its impacts and benefits at the demonstration.
