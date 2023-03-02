UMATILLA, Ore. -
Robotics competitions give students a chance to practice problem-solving and other skills that may not come naturally in the class setting.
Umatilla’s robotics program goes all in, giving students an opportunity to get involved as early as preschool with basic robots made from Lego parts and simple motors.
Not only has the program been going on for 12 years, the district has 14 middle school level teams competing and two high school teams using a variety of skills to make robots fit for competition.
“We have students that are going engaged in programming, engaged in engineering programs, things that when I graduated from high school that just wasn't even on the table,” said Robotics Instructor and Alumni of the program Caden Sipe.
As students go through middle and high school the games get more complex and they move into bigger and more complicated robots.
As the program grows the pool of ideas gets bigger according to Sipe.
“They're more creative. When I first started doing FRC robotics, we first started doing it you know, when I was in high school. We were very much like this is our idea, this is what we're going to do and it was very much a small box mentality,” Sipe said, “now we have students that are coming through the entire program and are saying wait a second we can build it like this. And it's like I would never have thought of that.”
Students I spoke with at the middle school level say they're excited for what's next in high school.
“It's fun and competitive I like the competitiveness of it,” said Clayton Hayes, an 8th Grader and robot programmer for one of the middle school teams.
The middle and high school students work in the same shop giving middle schoolers a chance to see what making the bigger bots is like. It also gives the high schoolers a chance to help the younger kids with their ideas.
“We really talk with them and especially like the eighth graders and seventh graders who are going to be moving up and I really try to get them going for it because I know like they're our future,” sophomore and head of marketing for the high school’s teams Avery Gutierez said.
She said her time with the high school teams has given her experience in marketing through the work she does for the team.
Sipe said in his time with the program he's seen students graduate and use the experience they gained from the program in college and some even come back and support the team after high school as alumni.
The close nature of the teams means they spend a lot of time together making the robots.
“I've come to think of our team as a second family and I think a lot of other people have so it's a really great thing,” said Kaiden Blair, senior and Lead CAD Designer for the high school's Confidential team.
The middle school’s teams have finished up for their season and were unable to go to the state competition. Four teams qualified, but the weekend long event was canceled in person due to snow and moved online, making it difficult for the teams to get together to participate.
The teams will instead visit the FIRST Robotics Competition at the Yakima SunDome the weekend of March 16. The teams will skirmish with other middle school teams to show off their robots and get a chance to see what competition is like at the high school level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.