TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 rock blasting on Wednesday September 9, 2020.
Crews will temporarily close the eastbound lanes near Price Creek, milepost 63 and the westbound lanes near Easton, milepost 70 at 6:30 p.m.
The closure will last up to an hour.
Advanced notice: I-90 rock blasting on 9/9/20.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) September 2, 2020
Crews will temporarily close the eastbound lanes near Price Creek, milepost 63 and the westbound lanes near Easton, milepost 70 at 6:30 p.m. The closure will last up to an hour.https://t.co/5KsYrGR2Xv