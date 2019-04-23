Rock Steady Boxing Tri-Cities helps people box Parkinson's disease

KENNEWICK, WA - According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, more than 10 million people world wide are living with the disease and more than 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's each year.

Rock Steady Boxing Tri-Cities helps individuals fight that disease by raising awareness and also working on the body fundamentals.

To fight Parkinson's and raise awareness locally, Rock Steady Boxing Tri-Cities empowers people to fight back through the non-contact program.

They were established in the Tri-Cities in January 2018, and they started with 7 boxers and now they are up to 32 members.

They also started with classes twice a week now they are up to 3 times a week.

The class starts with simple stretching routines, then the boxers practice on drills with small footballs and tennis balls while walking and talking.

The boxers practice their coordination, balance, speech and sensory function by doing different drills with small footballs and tennis balls.

The program is completely non contact, members mainly work with punching bags while wearing boxing gloves.

Rock Steady Boxing Tri-Cities will offer fall recovery classes to promote awareness and education about the disease.

To particpate in the program visit the Rock Steady Tri-Cities website:

http://www.rocksteadyboxingtc.com/?fbclid=IwAR1cfso-Bo1_41VnhqpFy70nFQJn5FSmfpRVHWUrSFJ9koXNSv7tNdrrbbo