Rock thrown in Kennewick irrigation channel causes outages

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Irrigation District is reminding people not to throw large items into irrigation water after a large rock got stuck in a pipe.
The rock was thrown into a weir box, which is a simple structure built for a weir plate. A weir plate measures the flow of piped water, and is commonly used in open irrigation channels. The body of water must have been a tempting target, as the large rock had been tossed in.
According to KID, the rock was pushed down and got stuck in a pipe. The rock caused significant damage and even some outages.
KID asks that if you’re going to throw a large object into water, use natural resources like rivers and lakes. Irrigation channels’ pipes can get plugged.
