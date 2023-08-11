KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo is holding a Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo coloring contest for local children.
Kids up to age 12 are invited to color a downloadable picture of rodeo clown JJ Harrison.
There are four age divisions for the coloring contest: 4 and under, 5-9 and 10-12. Entries are due by Wednesday, August 16 and can be delivered to the Fair office or emailed to info@bentonfranklinfair.com.
The winners of each age division will receive:
- A family 4-pack of tickets to the rodeo on August 23.
- Face painting like rodeo clown JJ Harrison and a replica t-shirt.
- A ride in the stagecoach during the rodeo.
According to the Fair the coloring contest entries will be judged on neatness, use of color and eye appeal. Only crayons or colored pencils may be used.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.