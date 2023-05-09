YAKIMA, Wash.- Rod's House celebrated a major donation from the Never Say Never Half Marathon partnered with the BOX organization for the amount of $3,000.
A giant check was presented today from the race Co-Directors Shelley Sleeper and Nikki Tucker. The funds collected will be for feminine hygiene products for young women experiencing homelessness in the local area.
"Our vision in making this donation is to ensure that the basic human needs of homeless youth in Yakima are met," Sleeper said. "We are grateful to all the racers, walkers and volunteers whose participation allowed us to provide this assistance."
Margaret Treichler, Volunteer Coordinator said, "Rod's House is a resource for 13 to 24 years olds across the Yakima Valley who are experiencing homelessness as well as other causes of instability. We are currently low on almost everything so all of these menstrual products that we've received today are going to be hugely beneficial, we are also always in need of full-size hygiene items."
According to the Never Say Never Half Marathon, sixty-five runners and 22 walkers completed the course through the back roads of Tieton on April 29. This was the second annual Never say Never Half Marathon and a third one is planned for May 18, 2023.
Rod's House is open for donations. To donate, go to 314 Cherrie Ave, Suite 119, Yakima WA. There is also a drop box for your convenience or visit the Rod's House website for online giving.
