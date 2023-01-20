WASHINGTON.-
Emergency crews are responding to a single car rollover in the northbound lane of Highway 12 near milepost 173 that is blocking the eastbound lane of traffic. The collision was deadly, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) the crash happened 1 mile south of Trout lodge, about 5 miles north of Camp Ghormely.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate updates as we receive more information.
