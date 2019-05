PROSSER, WA - Washington State Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on I-82 that killed a woman on Thursday afternoon, near Prosser.

The rollover crash happened on the Eastbound Lanes between Benton city and Prosser on mile post 86.

Three elderly women were in the car when it rolled into the median.

All three were taken to the hospital.

Officials say 80-year-old Mary Lanfear died at the hospital.

Troopers say weather was a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.