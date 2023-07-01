RICHLAND, Wash.- ROMA Charcuterie has upgraded to ROMA House after recently opening their new storefront in Richland.
Although Roberta Chlaris-Davis and Marina Bona are not Tri-Cities natives, they have created a space and a legacy in the community.
Chlaris-Davis and Bona tell NonStop Local that ROMA House is a one stop shop for many different types of meats and cheese from around the world. As well as, a tasting room of sorts for local wineries that they have chosen to partner with.
ROMA House is located at 617 the Parkway in Richland.
Business Hours:
Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.