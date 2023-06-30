TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
ROMA Charcuterie is opening soon! What started as a friendship and co-workers, quickly evolved into becoming co-owners of ROMA Charcuterie.
ROMA is a food truck that travels to wineries on the weekends to provide, you guessed it, Charcuterie boards to people.
In just two years, Roberta Chalaris-Davis and Marina Bona have grown the business into what it is today, ROMA House. .
It’s an opportunity for people to enjoy the same charcuterie boards while also enjoying an experience. Wine pairings with your favorite cheese, music and maybe taking home a charcuterie board.
Roberta tells me her and Marina have a love for making this an experience, which is why everything they use to showcase and make the charcuterie boards, are sold in the store.
Opening day for the store is set to be Saturday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m.
Ahead of the holiday, ROMA is taking takeout orders of its signature ROMA Charcuterie board.
A fun feature, better yet, experience offered at the house is the opportunity to take boards from around the world.
Cheese imported from Italy, salami from Seattle or even some delicious Cougar Gold.
Marina tells me if you wanted to create your own board at home, you can. All meats and cheeses are sold by the ounce so you can pick and choose your favorite items. While you’re there, grab a picnic basket and board to enjoy the nicer weather.
For all things ROMA Charcuterie, head to the website to see what Roberta and Marina are up to.
