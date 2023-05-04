YAKIMA, Wash. - Rosenda Strong was murdered over four years ago and her sister is still waiting on justice. Cissy Strong-Reyes spoke to the Yakima community at Yakima Valley College about the disappearance of her sister.

On September 30, 2018, Strong went missing. Cissy her sister said to the full conference room. Cissy remembers that night well. She said Rosenda came over and gave her a kiss on the forehead and said "I'll be back," this was the last time Cissy would see her sister alive.

Strong's body was discovered months later in a freezer by two homeless men.

A year after Yakama woman's body found, death ruled homicide Police say the death a young Yakama woman, whose body was found in late 2017 after she disappeared four days earlier, is being investigated as a homicide.

Cissy said today is very heartfelt.

Cissy spoke to the community not only about her experiences but to be a voice for those who don't have one.

"Coming up on May 5 is the national awareness day of missing and murdered indigenous women and people (MMIWP)," said Cissy. "Today means this is the time to bring everything up, to have everyone listen and to be aware of what's going on in our communities."

Cissy told me she won't ever forget her sister. She wears a beaded necklace of her sister and also posts photos every Thursday for "Red Thursday" on her social media. She hasn't missed a post in four years.

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Sonia Rodriguez-True was on hand at the conference today. She told everyone in attendance she's never met Cissy before today. She has followed her on her social media.

"I first became aware of her and really began to admire her on Facebook," said Rodriguez-True. "It was extremely, I don't think the word inspirational does justice to the sort of leadership that Cissy has displayed and has brought to the MMIWP movement."

Cissy told me since her sister went missing, law enforcement only gave her an update once in four years.

She told me she's not asking for a lot for her and the families. She just wants law enforcement to be more transparent.

"Make sure that they put the families first or just let them know they haven't forgotten their loved ones, that they're investigating. I could just be that," said Cissy.

The FBI joined the tribal police's investigation. Four years later still nobody has been arrested.

Cissy said she can't say too much but that soon may be coming to an end.

This is a developing story and as soon as we know more, we'll be sure to update you.