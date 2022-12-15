KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
Rhonda Holden, a nurse from Roslyn is one of 17 people in the country selected by the Biden-Harris administration to join a new Federal Advisory Committee.
Holden's selection to the Ground Ambulance and Patient Billing (GAPB) Advisory Committee was announced on December 13.
"I believe we can work together to revise the payment structure for ground ambulance transports which will ultimately alleviate burdensome financial challenges for consumers," Holden said.
The new federal advisory committee was created in November of 2021.
According to a Kittitas Valley Health press release, the committee aims to improve the disclosure of charges and fees for ground ambulance services and to better inform consumers of insurance options for services.
Holden is a longtime Roslyn resident who currently serves as Chief Ancillary Officer at Kittitas Valley Healthcare and the Director of Strategic Initiatives for Kittitas County Public Hospital District #2.
"Financial concerns should not be a barrier to access life-saving care for any American," Holden said.
