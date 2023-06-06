HANFORD, Wash.- Road work and some street closures will slow traffic in Richland June 8-12.
According to the Washington state Department of Transportation part of the intersection at SR 240, SR 225 and Hanford Route 10 north of Richland will be closed as crews work to build a roundabout. Detours will be in place.
Expected Closures:
- SR 225 and Hanford Route 10 will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 and reopen at 4 a.m. on Monday, June 12.
- SR 240 will remain open in both directions, but there will be no access to Hanford Route 10 or SR 225 to Benton City.
- Drivers heading to Horn Rapids or the Rattlesnake Mountain shooting complex will need to take SR 225 through Benton City.
- Drivers heading to Richland from Benton City will need to take I-82 and I-182.
