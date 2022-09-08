LONDON.-
Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday at the age of 96. As tributes pour in from around the world, here are some facts about the Monarch who served for 70 years.
She acceded to the throne in1952 at the age of 25.
She became the longest-serving Monarch in British history, surpassing Queen Victoria, in 2015.
She became the second-longest serving Monarch in history in 2022, second only to King Louis XIV of France, who became King at age 4.
Queen Elizabeth's reign saw 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.
14 United States Presidents served during Queen Elizabeth's reign and she met them all, except for Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-69).
In 1983 Queen Elizabeth visited Seattle.
Prince Charles will now ascend to the Throne, becoming King Charles.
Find the full Monarchy succession plan and what happens next here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.