RICHLAND, Wash.- A 32-year-old male has been arrested by the Richland Police Department after a resident reported an intruder in her home.
The resident called 911 around 6 a.m. of a man in her residence, but the intruder left the scene before police arrived. The female told officers that she had seen the intruder days before the incident at her residence asking for a cigarette.
Patrol officers later located a man fitting the description and arrested him after he attempted to run and resist arrests.
The suspect has been arrested by RPD and has been contacted by police for similar incidents. Previous reports have shown the 5'5" male has asked females if he can enter their residence to use a phone, charge his phone or ask for water or a cigarette.
The suspect has been placed in the Benton County Jail for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Officers.
