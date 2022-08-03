RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male fraud suspect.
The suspect committed a vehicle prowl on the 700 block of Lynnwood Loop in Richland, later, the same man was seen on security cameras using a stolen credit card at Smoke City For Less on George Washington Way.
If you recognize this individual or have any information about this case please call the RPD non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case #22-027107.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.